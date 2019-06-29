Analysts See $0.47 EPS for Service International (SCI); Profile of 6 Analysts Covering Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)

Analysts expect Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report $0.47 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.82% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. SCI’s profit would be $85.65 million giving it 24.88 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Service Corporation International’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 1.64 million shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Among 7 analysts covering Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Wright Medical Group had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by BMO Capital Markets. See Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

The stock increased 1.88% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 1.99 million shares traded or 67.37% up from the average. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has risen 36.63% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WMGI News: 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $800 MLN TO $812 MLN; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $808.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights New Product Launches at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scien; 09/05/2018 – Wright Medical Group 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 16C TO 23C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten

More notable recent Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United States Cellular Corporation (USM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Service Corporation International To Redeem All Outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes Due 2022 – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Service Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Service Corporation International shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mgmt has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 6,193 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Llc, California-based fund reported 5,477 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) accumulated 0.04% or 14,539 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 4.97M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 821,083 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc owns 8,235 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Zacks Management holds 0.04% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 47,361 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 1.45M shares stake. Baillie Gifford has 11.86M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 2.29M shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 348,643 shares. King Luther Management has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.53 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 19.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.