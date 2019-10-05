Analysts See $0.47 EPS for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA); Barnes & Noble (BKS) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 69 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 65 reduced and sold stakes in Barnes & Noble Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 43.65 million shares, down from 48.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Barnes & Noble Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 33 Increased: 38 New Position: 31.

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report $0.47 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 14.55% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. SBRA’s profit would be $89.07 million giving it 12.12 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s analysts see 2.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 594,029 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $350.0 Million of 3.900% Senior Notes due 2029 by Certain of Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sabra Amends and Extends Its $2.2 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility With Improved Pricing and Laddered Maturities – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi cuts PREIT, Sabra, and Simon; upgrades PS Business Parks – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sabra Healthcare REIT has $2400 highest and $2000 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is -1.98% below currents $22.78 stock price. Sabra Healthcare REIT had 5 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) on Monday, September 23 to “Sell” rating. As per Friday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

As of September 30, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 530 real estate properties held for investment 409 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing communities (??Senior Housing – Leased??), (iii) 11 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (??Senior Housing – Managed??) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 24 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) five mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 14 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm. The company has market cap of $4.32 billion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Limited invested in 69,380 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management, California-based fund reported 11,884 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) or 1,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management L P has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Amica Retiree Trust invested in 0.18% or 11,462 shares. Blackrock holds 25.28 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 208,626 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2.61M shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 206,869 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.03% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 1.30 million shares. 670,820 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P.

Towerview Llc holds 9.06% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. for 2.38 million shares. Harvest Management Llc owns 53,700 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Associates Management Inc. has 0.37% invested in the company for 1.87 million shares. The Texas-based Highland Capital Management Lp has invested 0.21% in the stock. Csat Investment Advisory L.P., a Michigan-based fund reported 80,117 shares.

More notable recent Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Elliott Completes Acquisition of Barnes & Noble – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) on Behalf of Barnes & Noble Shareholders and Encourages Barnes & Noble Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barnes & Noble: The Market Is Expecting Something Special – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.