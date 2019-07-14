Analysts See $-0.47 EPS for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI); Apg Asset Management Nv Trimmed Its Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Position

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report $-0.47 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 4,800.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 46.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 422,878 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 37.88% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 10/04/2018 – MACOM Introduces New Transimpedance Amplifier Supporting 12G-SDI Over Optical Fiber for Broadcast Video Applications; 17/05/2018 – Macom at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Rev $142M-$150M; 16/04/2018 – MACOM SEES BAN ON EXPORTS TO ZTE IMMATERIAL; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TlAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TIAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications; 12/03/2018 – MACOM to Drive Cloud Data Centers and 5G Optical Connectivity with L-PIC™-Enabled Solutions for CWDM4

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) stake by 95.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv analyzed 15.87M shares as Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI)'s stock declined 4.92%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 709,249 shares with $3.58 million value, down from 16.58 million last quarter. Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc now has $27.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 21.22M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sirius XM Holdings had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, January 28. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 1.40M shares to 1.78 million valued at $76.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bausch Health Cos Inc stake by 213,100 shares and now owns 352,454 shares. Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) was raised too.

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $230.36 million for 30.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity. Shares for $68,320 were sold by Croteau John. 100,000 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares with value of $1.33 million were bought by OCAMPO JOHN L.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Among 3 analysts covering MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MACOM Technology had 8 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, February 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 27 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.