Analysts See $-0.47 EPS for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK); Prudential Financial (PRU)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Analysts expect HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) to report $-0.47 EPS on August, 19.After having $-9.27 EPS previously, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s analysts see -94.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 92,529 shares traded. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 343 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 283 sold and decreased stock positions in Prudential Financial Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 246.62 million shares, down from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Prudential Financial Inc in top ten holdings increased from 10 to 12 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 240 Increased: 260 New Position: 83.

Among 3 analysts covering HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HOOK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company has market cap of $179.51 million. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers.

