Analysts See $0.47 EPS for Fortis Inc. (FTS); Laffer Investments Lowered Its Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Position

Laffer Investments decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments sold 30 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Laffer Investments holds 3,110 shares with $398.08M value, down from 3,140 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $55.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11 million shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) to report $0.47 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.82% from last quarter's $0.44 EPS. FTS's profit would be $202.04 million giving it 21.26 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Fortis Inc.'s analysts see -14.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 452,983 shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has risen 13.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.15% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy If You’re Investing for Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fortis Inc. Releases 2019 Sustainability Update Toronto Stock Exchange:FTS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on August 2 to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortis: Safety, Stability, And Growth In A Single Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Fortis (USA) vs. Algonquin Power (USA): Time to Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility firm in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $17.18 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail clients in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail clients in Arizona??s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. It has a 23.15 P/E ratio. The firm also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 clients in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS had bought 18,350 shares worth $2.26M on Wednesday, April 24. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of stock.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Crown Castle Increases Revolving Credit Facility Commitments to $5.0 Billion and Extends Maturity of Existing Facilities – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Gained 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Castle Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. Macquarie Research downgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo.