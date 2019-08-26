Analysts See $0.47 EPS for Dollarama Inc. (DOL); Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosted Regions Financial (RF) Holding

Analysts expect Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to report $0.47 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.30% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. T_DOL’s profit would be $147.94M giving it 26.86 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Dollarama Inc.’s analysts see 42.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 553,850 shares traded. Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Regions Financial Corp (RF) stake by 35.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired 1.34M shares as Regions Financial Corp (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 5.10 million shares with $72.22M value, up from 3.76 million last quarter. Regions Financial Corp now has $13.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 12.28 million shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Among 3 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regions Financial has $19.5 highest and $17 lowest target. $17.75’s average target is 28.72% above currents $13.79 stock price. Regions Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. BMO Capital Markets initiated Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Regions Bank exec appointed to AI commission – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “10 Years of Service: Regions Bank Teams Support Communities through Share the Good – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.2% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Conning Incorporated accumulated 22,198 shares. Trust Company Of Virginia Va invested in 12,112 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 108,462 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 3.24M shares. Savant Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 49,857 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.14% or 11.41M shares. Fred Alger reported 26,568 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc has 1.28M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Eqis Mgmt Incorporated holds 10,446 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 28,642 shares. Captrust holds 0.01% or 9,556 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 2,957 shares in its portfolio.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Outfront Media Inc stake by 13,940 shares to 151,360 valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) stake by 28,858 shares and now owns 86,141 shares. Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) was reduced too.

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company has market cap of $15.89 billion. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. It has a 29.81 P/E ratio. As of December 6, 2017, it operated 1,135 stores.