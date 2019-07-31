Analysts See $-0.47 EPS for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI); Valero Energy (VLO) Sentiment Is 1.19

Valero Energy Corp (VLO) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 393 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 331 sold and reduced their equity positions in Valero Energy Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 309.77 million shares, down from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Valero Energy Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 58 Reduced: 273 Increased: 280 New Position: 113.

Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to report $-0.47 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s analysts see 1,075.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 28,446 shares traded. Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamond S Shipping Inc. had 3 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company has market cap of $480.68 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It currently has negative earnings. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $35.81 billion. It operates through two divisions, Refining and Ethanol. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities.

Csu Producer Resources Inc. holds 8.57% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation for 25,059 shares. Wilsey Asset Management Inc owns 189,470 shares or 6.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc has 4.14% invested in the company for 243,251 shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 4.03% in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 93,185 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $755.21 million for 11.85 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

