Analysts See $0.47 EPS for Colfax (CFX); Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report $0.47 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.96% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. CFX’s profit would be $55.31 million giving it 15.22 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Colfax Corporation’s analysts see -26.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 917,226 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Rotork PLC (LON:ROR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Rotork PLC has GBX 360 highest and GBX 280 lowest target. GBX 301.67’s average target is -3.43% below currents GBX 312.4 stock price. Rotork PLC had 24 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 295 target in Friday, June 14 report. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 290 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 7 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of ROR in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. See Rotork plc (LON:ROR) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 352.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 295.00 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 338.00 New Target: GBX 352.00 Unchanged

15/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 310.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 295.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 338.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 338.00 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering Colfax (NYSE:CFX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Colfax has $3700 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33’s average target is 15.30% above currents $28.62 stock price. Colfax had 6 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 7.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Colfax Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 110.61 million shares or 3.89% more from 106.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,728 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wexford L P invested in 6.43% or 1.97M shares. Prudential Fin has 58,735 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 107,249 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Partners Inc has 0.04% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 27,812 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 1.38 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.07% or 46,384 shares. 28,278 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Parametric Associate Llc has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 482,920 shares. Incline Mgmt Lc invested 5.13% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). 43 are held by Earnest Limited Company. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 16,399 shares or 0% of the stock. Seabridge Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.23% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) or 24,287 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 642 shares.

The stock increased 1.20% or GBX 3.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 312.4. About 1.26M shares traded. Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.72 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. It has a 30.04 P/E ratio. The firm offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

