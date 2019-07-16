Analysts See $0.47 EPS for Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI); Diversified Trust Co Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $361,956

Analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report $0.47 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.90% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. BMI’s profit would be $13.69 million giving it 30.45 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Badger Meter, Inc.’s analysts see 27.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 69,717 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c

Diversified Trust Co decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co sold 2,604 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 64,729 shares with $9.05M value, down from 67,333 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $357.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78M shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Diversified Trust Co increased Alphabet Inc stake by 2,246 shares to 4,070 valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 6,420 shares and now owns 42,508 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was raised too.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Legal battles in focus as J&J reports results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.57’s average target is 11.03% above currents $134.71 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $147 target. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 43,389 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 31,324 shares. Churchill Management Corporation owns 20,954 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 266,227 are owned by Wesbanco National Bank. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 1,861 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 3.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hemenway Com Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.9% or 128,490 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 0.22% or 17,094 shares. Glynn Cap Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 16,128 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd owns 644,362 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. 15,489 are held by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca). C Ww Wide Gru A S stated it has 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Westwood Mngmt Il has 0.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cookson Peirce & reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 9,369 are held by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Badger Meter, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 22,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 90,847 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 19,767 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 0.03% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 1.18 million shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt holds 21,189 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 188 shares. Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 40,557 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested in 12,000 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 72 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Clean Yield Grp owns 1,200 shares. Carlson reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Badger Meter, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BMI) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.