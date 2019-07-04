Analysts See $0.47 EPS for Altus Group Limited (AIF); Ameriserv Financial (ASRV) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Ameriserv Financial Inc (ASRV) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 11 funds started new and increased positions, while 10 reduced and sold their stock positions in Ameriserv Financial Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 5.55 million shares, up from 5.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ameriserv Financial Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 17.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. T_AIF’s profit would be $18.49 million giving it 17.01 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Altus Group Limited’s analysts see 104.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 13,198 shares traded. Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 619 shares traded. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ASRV News: 24/04/2018 – AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting: Live Webcast Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ AmeriServ Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASRV); 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $8.7 MLN VS $8.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ Raises Dividend to 2c Vs. 1.5c; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q Net Interest Income $8.75 Million; 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC ASRV.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT; 02/04/2018 AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. The company has market cap of $72.10 million. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. It has a 9.34 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. for 434,246 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 154,055 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & Co has 0.34% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.3% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 128,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Altus Group Limited had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by IBC.

Altus Group Limited provides independent advisory services, software, and data solutions to the commercial real estate industry. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The Company’s Altus Analytics unit offers data, analytics software, and technology-related services, such as ARGUS Enterprise , a software for valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer, a software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS on Demand, a hosted version of AE and ARGUS Developer; and Voyanta, a cloud data management solution. It currently has negative earnings. This unit also offers data subscription products that provide comprehensive real estate information on the residential, office, industrial, and investment markets.