Analysts See $0.47 EPS for Addus HomeCare (ADUS); Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Upped By $32.17 Million Its Lennox Intl (LII) Stake

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Lennox Intl Inc (LII) stake by 539.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 121,843 shares as Lennox Intl Inc (LII)’s stock rose 12.62%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 144,413 shares with $38.18 million value, up from 22,570 last quarter. Lennox Intl Inc now has $11.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $286.64. About 139,752 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.30% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. ADUS’s profit would be $6.20M giving it 40.63 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Addus HomeCare Corporation’s analysts see 6.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 18,555 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY

Among 4 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lennox International had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of LII in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) stake by 8,160 shares to 111,980 valued at $9.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 188,470 shares and now owns 84,155 shares. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 891 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Ohio-based Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Hanseatic Ser invested in 0.72% or 2,623 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research invested in 887 shares. Daiwa Gp stated it has 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Jensen Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability owns 7,718 shares. Invesco has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 15,752 were reported by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.02% or 267,902 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 15,462 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors invested 0.3% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). First Citizens Bankshares And has invested 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 0.06% stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.42 million activity. Bedard Gary S sold $146,885 worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Tuesday, February 5. $1.27M worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) was sold by Sessa Daniel M.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32.66 million activity. $45,212 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares were sold by BICKHAM W BRADLEY. $68,040 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) was sold by ALLISON R DIRK. ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. had sold 440,000 shares worth $32.60 million on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold Addus HomeCare Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Company has invested 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 3,143 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 28,415 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0% or 779 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 47,402 shares. Tci Wealth Inc owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 34,296 shares. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 44.56% or 2.17M shares in its portfolio. 17,439 were reported by Globeflex Ltd Partnership. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Northern reported 156,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Friess Assocs holds 76,048 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 30,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 402,300 shares.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to older adults and younger disabled persons in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The company's personal care services offer adult day care and assistance with activities of daily living. It has a 56.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.