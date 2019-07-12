Analysts See $0.46 EPS for TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX); The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Had 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering North West (TSE:NWC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. North West had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NWC in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) earned “Hold” rating by IBC on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. See The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

Analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 17.86% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. TSLX’s profit would be $30.46 million giving it 10.65 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, TPG Specialty Lending, Inc.’s analysts see 12.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 34,734 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The fund provides senior secured loans , mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. It has a 10.32 P/E ratio. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance.

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday services and products to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The companyÂ’s Canadian activities comprise 122 Northern stores, which offer food, financial services, and general merchandise; 7 Northmart stores that provide fresh foods, fashion, and health services and products; 31 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offer family fashion, household products, and food; 13 Quickstop convenience stores that provide ready-to-eat foods, petroleum products, and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots clearance center; and 1 Price Chopper store, which offers grocery items. It has a 15.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s international activities include 30 AC Value Centers that provide food and general merchandise to remote and rural regions; 13 Cost-U-Less mid-size warehouse stores, which offer discount food and general merchandise; 1 Island Fresh IGA store with deli, bakery, fresh meat, fresh produce, a coffee and espresso bar, an adult beverage department, and the U.S. and international food brands; and 3 Quickstop convenience stores that provide ready-to-eat foods, petroleum products, and related services.