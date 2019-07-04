Analysts See $0.46 EPS for TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX); Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowered By $4.99 Million Its Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Position

Analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 17.86% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. TSLX’s profit would be $30.36 million giving it 10.70 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, TPG Specialty Lending, Inc.’s analysts see 12.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 123,134 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) stake by 0.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 100 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 32,475 shares with $1.62 billion value, down from 32,575 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A now has $80.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of stock. 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 178 shares to 478 valued at $30.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 199 shares and now owns 2,085 shares. Schwab Us Small (SCHA) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Berenberg. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The fund provides senior secured loans , mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance.