Analysts See $-0.46 EPS for Talend S.A. (TLND); Shorts at Arvinas (ARVN) Raised By 63.08%

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) had an increase of 63.08% in short interest. ARVN’s SI was 404,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 63.08% from 247,800 shares previously. With 238,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s short sellers to cover ARVN’s short positions. The SI to Arvinas Inc’s float is 4.67%. The stock increased 10.27% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 451,034 shares traded or 143.35% up from the average. Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to report $-0.46 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 70.37% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.54 EPS previously, Talend S.A.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 70,362 shares traded. Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has declined 17.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TLND News: 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 10/05/2018 – TALEND SA TLND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.46, REV VIEW $201.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Talend Recognized in CRN’s Big Data 100 List for Third Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 09/05/2018 – Technology Industry Leader Brian Lillie Named to Talend Board; 09/05/2018 – Technology Industry Leader Brian Lillie Named to Talend Bd; 10/05/2018 – Talend Sees 2Q Rev $48.8M-$49.8M; 11/05/2018 – Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Talend Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.11-Loss $1.04; 10/05/2018 – TALEND SA TLND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $202.6 MLN TO $204.6 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Talend had 4 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) rating on Monday, April 8. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $65 target.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It creates and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products.