Analysts See $0.46 EPS for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS); Last Week Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Analysts

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 14.81% from last quarter's $0.54 EPS. PFS's profit would be $30.53 million giving it 13.72 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Provident Financial Services, Inc.'s analysts see 21.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 173,936 shares traded. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Shake Shack has $10900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $76.89's average target is -25.62% below currents $103.38 stock price.

More notable recent Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shake Shack’s Stock Could Soar – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stifel digs in to Shake Shack – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shake Shack Stock Gained 33% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Shake Shack Shares Have More Than Doubled This Year – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. It has a 198.81 P/E ratio. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks.

The stock increased 1.92% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $103.38. About 595,277 shares traded. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has risen 20.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.52% the S&P500.

More notable recent Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Are You An Income Investor? Don't Miss Out On Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "The Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Share Price Is Up 34% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance" published on June 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Provident Bank, Rutgers Athletics Announce Partnership – PRNewswire" on September 03, 2019.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 13.02 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Provident Financial Services, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.91 million shares or 1.42% less from 41.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 20,660 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 1,770 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Na has 38,615 shares. Invesco invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Mason Street Advisors Ltd accumulated 20,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 6,425 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 190,780 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 11,391 shares. Aperio Grp holds 22,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 1,791 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 24,212 shares.