Analysts See $0.46 EPS for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS); Last Week Marathon Oil (MRO) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.20’s average target is 45.68% above currents $13.18 stock price. Marathon Oil had 9 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MRO in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Thursday, June 13 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $1600 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by RBC Capital Markets. See Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20.5000 New Target: $15.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22 New Target: $23 Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $22 New Target: $21 Maintain

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 14.81% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. PFS’s profit would be $30.54 million giving it 13.58 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see 21.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 685,209 shares traded or 229.28% up from the average. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – MANAGEMENT HEAVILY FOCUSED ON CONTINUING CONSTRUCTIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH REGULATOR, INCLUDING IN RESPECT OF FCA’S WIDER REVIEW OF HOME CREDIT MARKET; 15/05/2018 – MANDATE: Provident Financial GBP 5Y Bond Roadshow From May 17; 14/03/2018 – SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC PF.PS – FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GREW 5% TO 117 BILLION PESOS; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – PROCESS TO RECRUIT NEW CHAIRMAN AND ADDITIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS IS WELL UNDERWAY; 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – INTENDS TO USE SOME OR ALL OF PROCEEDS TO FINANCE ITS TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO £250M OF EXISTING BONDS MATURING IN OCTOBER 2019; 23/05/2018 – Provident Financial Launches GBP250 Mln Bond Issue; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns PFS Financing Corp. Nts Series 2018-D Prelim Rtgs

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 12.88 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $143,940 activity. $13,118 worth of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was bought by Dunigan James P on Wednesday, May 8. 4,000 shares valued at $95,214 were bought by Foley Ursuline F on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold Provident Financial Services, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.91 million shares or 1.42% less from 41.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank has 117,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Plc has 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 158,498 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 64,060 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 190,780 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 11,391 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Advisory Networks Lc has 590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker reported 0.02% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 20,660 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Price T Rowe Md has 28,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% or 11,592 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mngmt L P reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

More notable recent Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Share Price Is Up 34% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Provident Bank, Rutgers Athletics Announce Partnership – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings, Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $10.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 11.2 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res has 0.12% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 16.49 million shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated invested in 759,162 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,653 shares. 2.67M were reported by Swiss Financial Bank. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 34,191 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 39,647 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). 30,042 were reported by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 1.39 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 74,875 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Old Point Trust & Financial N A has 1.14% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 158,026 shares. Alyeska Limited Partnership has 1.98M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 195,840 shares. 1.15 million were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Stifel Fincl reported 382,397 shares.

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 15.79 million shares traded or 41.40% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Marathon Oil Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MRO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Energy: Not A Bargain, Strong Prospects Are Underpinned By Leviathan – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Oil Stock Has Now Handed Its Investors $1.2 Billion (and Thatâ€™s Just the Beginning) – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 23, 2019.