Analysts See $0.46 EPS for Macy's, Inc. (M); Wunderlich Securities Has Boosted Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake

Analysts expect Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 22.03% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. M’s profit would be $142.07M giving it 8.78 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Macy's, Inc.’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 22.70M shares traded or 123.70% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY IS WORKING WITH CONSULTING FIRM ALIXPARTNERS LLP ON CUTTING COSTS, REFORMING BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Macy’s Advancing Mobile Checkout in Innovation Agenda; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 37C; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 20.19% above currents $131.92 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $155 target. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, August 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $17500 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Macy's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. The Company’s stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It has a 4.91 P/E ratio. The firm also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

Among 5 analysts covering Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Macy’s Inc has $30 highest and $22 lowest target. $26’s average target is 60.89% above currents $16.16 stock price. Macy’s Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. Guggenheim maintained Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 16.