Analysts See $0.46 EPS for Macy's, Inc. (M); Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Boosted Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position

Analysts expect Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 22.03% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. M’s profit would be $142.10 million giving it 11.51 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Macy's, Inc.’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 3.85M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Names STORY Founder Rachel Shechtman Brand Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Sales Down 1%-Up 0.5%; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 13/03/2018 – Fresh Spring Fashion Blooms at Macy’s

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) stake by 14.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 166,620 shares as Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)’s stock declined 1.17%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 1.30M shares with $11.33 million value, up from 1.14 million last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc. now has $10.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 1.28 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 21/03/2018 – Cenovus Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) stake by 115,200 shares to 141,151 valued at $29.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) stake by 65,410 shares and now owns 1.48 million shares. Waste Connections Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cenovus Energy Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Macy's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $6.54 billion. The Company’s stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It has a 5.97 P/E ratio. The firm also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

Among 5 analysts covering Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Macy’s Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Guggenheim. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies.

