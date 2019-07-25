Analysts See $-0.46 EPS for Intuit Inc. (INTU); WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES (WAYN) Shorts Lowered By 50%

WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES INC (OTCMKTS:WAYN) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. WAYN’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 0 days are for WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES INC (OTCMKTS:WAYN)’s short sellers to cover WAYN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 1,107 shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report $-0.46 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.50 EPS change or 1,250.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. After having $5.26 EPS previously, Intuit Inc.’s analysts see -108.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $281.6. About 779,438 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding firm for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and business financial services to individuals, business, and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $56.21 million. The firm accepts consumer and commercial deposits comprising checking, savings, money market accounts, term certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 9.14 P/E ratio. It also originates one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial, and nonresidential real estate loans, as well as non-real estate, secured commercial, consumer, and construction loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,349 shares or 5.20% less from 7,752 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 4,700 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 2,125 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 524 shares or 0% of the stock.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $73.00 billion. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 51.42 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.