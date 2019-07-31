Analysts See $0.46 EPS for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD); Emagin Has 0.75 Sentiment

Emagin Corp (EMAN) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 6 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 8 reduced and sold their equity positions in Emagin Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 8.21 million shares, down from 9.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Emagin Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 1 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. GSBD’s profit would be $18.54M giving it 10.96 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.’s analysts see -16.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 73,589 shares traded. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has declined 3.41% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBD News: 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC – NET INVESTMENT INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $0.47 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC MAY CUT ASSET COVERAGE REQUIREMENT TO 150%; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces It Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150% and GSAM t; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC and GSAM Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Base Management Fee From 1.5% to 1.0; 02/05/2018 – Cno Financial Group Buys New 1% Position in Goldman Sachs BDC; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces It Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150%; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $18.10; 20/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC 1Q TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME $35.5M; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC SEEKS HOLDER OK TO CUT ASSET COVERAGE RULE

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. The company has market cap of $812.90 million. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. It has a 21.66 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in United States.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Goldman Sachs BDC had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) on Monday, March 4 with “Strong Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $21 target.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets organic light emitting diode on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. The company has market cap of $20.77 million. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 0.74% of its portfolio in eMagin Corporation for 4.49 million shares. First Washington Corp owns 1.36 million shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 41,540 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,515 shares.

Analysts await eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by eMagin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.0014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4225. About 19,463 shares traded. eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has declined 65.80% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.23% the S&P500.