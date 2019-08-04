Analysts See $-0.46 EPS for Coupa Software (COUP); Cable One (CABO) Sellers Decreased By 7.85% Their Shorts

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) had a decrease of 7.85% in short interest. CABO’s SI was 179,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.85% from 195,000 shares previously. With 64,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)’s short sellers to cover CABO’s short positions. The SI to Cable One Inc’s float is 4.13%. The stock decreased 1.18% or $14.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1191.71. About 53,031 shares traded. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 68.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CABO News: 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE REDUCES BORROWING COSTS; 02/04/2018 – Cable ONE Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer Kevin P. Coyle To Retire; 11/04/2018 – Cable One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Cable One Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – Peter Witty Joins Cable ONE as Senior Vice Pres, General Counsel and Secretary; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Cable ONE Completes Term Loan B Repricing; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q Rev $265.8M; 02/04/2018 – CABLE ONE SVP, CFO KEVIN P. COYLE TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q Net $40.7M

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has risen 121.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COUP News: 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software 4Q Rev $53.8M; 10/04/2018 – Nasdaq Goes Live with Business Spend Management Leader Coupa; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 03/05/2018 – Coupa Hires Hiroyuki Okuma as Country Head in Japan; 12/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE 4Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.6C; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 3.4% of Coupa Software; 17/04/2018 – Coupa Unveils New Executive Advisory Bd; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Recognized as a Leader for Sourcing Applications in IDC 2018 MarketScape Report; 08/05/2018 – Coupa Announces Winners Of Inspire '18 Business Spend Management Impact Awards; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software 4Q Loss/Shr 16c

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud spend management platform. The company has market cap of $8.49 billion. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

Among 2 analysts covering Cable ONE Inc (NYSE:CABO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cable ONE Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 1. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.79 billion. The firm offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It has a 41.86 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses.

