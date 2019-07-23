Analysts See $0.46 EPS for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB); Mettler Toledo International Has 1.05 Sentiment

Analysts expect Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report $0.46 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 22.03% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. CLB’s profit would be $20.40M giving it 29.69 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Core Laboratories N.V.’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 552,170 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Mettler Toledo International Inc (MTD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 194 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 184 sold and reduced positions in Mettler Toledo International Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 22.75 million shares, down from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mettler Toledo International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 161 Increased: 133 New Position: 61.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. It has a 25.22 P/E ratio. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Core Laboratories N.V. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Wednesday, July 10 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 earnings per share, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25M for 40.21 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Capital Counsel Llc Ny holds 11.59% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for 219,468 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owns 27,466 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Point Partners Management Llc has 3.17% invested in the company for 3,235 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Associates Llc has invested 2.74% in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 124,141 shares.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.31 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 39.45 P/E ratio. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other.

