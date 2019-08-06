Analysts See $0.46 EPS for Briggs & Stratton (BGG); Lithia Motors (LAD) Shorts Raised By 1.84%

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) had an increase of 1.84% in short interest. LAD’s SI was 3.19M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.84% from 3.13 million shares previously. With 239,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)’s short sellers to cover LAD’s short positions. The SI to Lithia Motors Inc’s float is 14.72%. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 253,091 shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c

Analysts expect Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.13% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. BGG’s profit would be $19.35 million giving it 4.68 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s analysts see 35.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 406,545 shares traded or 15.54% up from the average. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 20/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON RECALLS SURFACE CLEANERS DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton 3Q Net $31.9M; 20/03/2018 – Riding Lawn Mowers Sold At Briggs & Stratton Dealers Recalled For Injury Risk — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP BGG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.33 TO $1.50 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Launches Ad Campaign To Educate Consumers On Lawnmower Engine Innovations; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP BGG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.89 BLN TO $1.94 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton: On Track to Yield $30-$35 M in Annual Profit Improvements; 20/03/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Risk of Injury; 06/03/2018 Allmand Launches Dealer Support Website, Power Portal

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, makes, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. The company has market cap of $362.12 million. It operates in two divisions, Engines and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.12 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

