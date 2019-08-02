Analysts See $0.46 EPS for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY); Last Week Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Capital Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capital Counties Properties PLC had 25 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 19. Peel Hunt maintained Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) on Monday, June 17 with “Add” rating. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CAPC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 8 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. See Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 New Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 260.00 New Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to report $0.46 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. BAYRY’s profit would be $1.73 billion giving it 8.82 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 377,012 shares traded. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.65 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, Venues, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden, Earls Court, and the exhibition halls at Olympia.

The stock decreased 1.40% or GBX 2.75 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 193.2. About 3.15 million shares traded or 3.21% up from the average. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.