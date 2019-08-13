Analysts See $0.46 EPS for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY); 2U (TWOU) Shorts Increased By 7%

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) had an increase of 7% in short interest. TWOU’s SI was 11.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7% from 10.78 million shares previously. With 953,800 avg volume, 12 days are for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s short sellers to cover TWOU’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 3.82M shares traded or 69.16% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $401.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Mark Chernis Joins 2U Inc. as Oper Chief

Analysts expect Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to report $0.46 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. BAYRY’s profit would be $1.70B giving it 9.67 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 472,376 shares traded. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. 2U had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) rating on Thursday, August 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $2000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Needham. Barrington maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Berenberg downgraded 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) rating on Thursday, August 1. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $1700 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. The company has market cap of $948.76 million. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $65.64 billion. The firm operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro divisions. It has a 9.64 P/E ratio. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.