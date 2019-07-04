Analysts See $0.46 EPS for Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC); Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 72 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 51 sold and trimmed holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 22.87 million shares, down from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ethan Allen Interiors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 35 Increased: 46 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report $0.46 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. BSAC’s profit would be $215.12M giving it 16.40 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Banco Santander-Chile’s analysts see 17.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 201,303 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 14.89% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c

Among 2 analysts covering Bancontander Chile (NYSE:BSAC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bancontander Chile had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 14 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking services and products in Chile. The company has market cap of $14.11 billion. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-market, and Global Corporate Banking divisions. It has a 15.09 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. for 100,853 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 144,788 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 291,975 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Kessler Investment Group Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 7,688 shares.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.03. About 102,957 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) has risen 0.32% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – QTRLY RETAIL DIVISION DELIVERED SALES WERE IMPACTED BY TIMING OF RECEIPT OF PRODUCTS, AND DECLINED 3.6% TO $136.9 MLN; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Issues Including Marketing Costs Will Hurt 3Q Results; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C; 19/03/2018 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trying to recover from the crypto crash over the weekend $BTC $ETH $BCH $LTC; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Comments on Business in Advance of Investor Meeting; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C

Analysts await Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ETH’s profit will be $13.02M for 10.73 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.06% EPS growth.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $558.97 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 14 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.