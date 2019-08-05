Analysts See $-0.46 EPS for Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN); Shorts at ECONOCOM GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (ECOGF) Lowered By 3.42%

Analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report $-0.46 EPS on August, 14.After having $-0.46 EPS previously, Arvinas, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.05% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 18,157 shares traded. Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ECONOCOM GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ECOGF) had a decrease of 3.42% in short interest. ECOGF’s SI was 59,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.42% from 61,400 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 198 days are for ECONOCOM GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ECOGF)’s short sellers to cover ECOGF’s short positions. It closed at $3.4396 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arvinas, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company has market cap of $772.78 million. The Company’s lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies.

Econocom Group SE provides business to business digital transformation solutions. The company has market cap of $814.18 million. It operates through three divisions: Technology Management & Financing, Products & Solutions, and Services. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. The Technology Management & Financing segment offers financing solutions for the administrative and financial management of a business's ICT and digital assets.