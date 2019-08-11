Analysts See $-0.46 EPS for Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC); Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Shorts Increased By 17.03%

Ipg Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) had an increase of 17.03% in short interest. IPGP’s SI was 3.02M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.03% from 2.58 million shares previously. With 516,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Ipg Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s short sellers to cover IPGP’s short positions. The SI to Ipg Photonics Corporation’s float is 8.6%. The stock decreased 2.43% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $121.71. About 329,421 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report $-0.46 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 24.32% from last quarter’s $-0.37 EPS. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -173.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 95,974 shares traded or 74.34% up from the average. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has declined 5.28% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AGTC News: 18/04/2018 – AGTC Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGTC); 30/04/2018 – AGTC to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2018; 10/04/2018 AGTC Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 / 2 Clinical Study of Investigational Gene Therapy in Patients with X-linked; 18/04/2018 – AGTC DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF X-LINKED RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT AND ROCHE L-T PACT FOR MULTIPLE AAV GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT and ROCHE Expand Ophthalmology Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Multiple AAV Gene Therapy Products; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 30/05/2018 – Sirion Biotech GmbH: Next-generation AAV gene therapy from joined German forces

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $69.60 million. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has a 40.74 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation.

More notable recent Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AGTC Completes Enrollment of Third Group in the Dose Escalation Portion of the Achromatopsia CNGA3 Phase 1/2 Clinical Study – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon’s NDA for Procysbi New Dosage Form Accepted by FDA – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion (ALXN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 7.80% less from 6.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 46,167 shares. 600,231 were reported by Vanguard. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 50,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). 11,201 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 20,573 shares. Altrinsic Glob, a Connecticut-based fund reported 306,900 shares. 400 were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 18,000 shares. Art Limited Liability Company owns 13,205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). 47,573 are owned by D E Shaw And Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. 200,000 were accumulated by 683 Mgmt Limited Liability.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also sold $1.51M worth of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) on Thursday, June 27.

More notable recent IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PNC, AMT, IPGP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 16% Return On Equity, Is IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for IPG Photonics’ (IPGP) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why IPG Photonics Stock Dropped 15.1% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IPG Photonics had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $19000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”.