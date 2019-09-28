Analysts See $0.46 EPS for American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC); Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG)’s Sentiment Is 1.58

Midwestone Financial Group Inc (MOFG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.24, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 41 funds increased and started new holdings, while 26 decreased and sold positions in Midwestone Financial Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 5.11 million shares, down from 5.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Midwestone Financial Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 19 Increased: 31 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. ACC’s profit would be $63.21 million giving it 26.05 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, American Campus Communities, Inc.’s analysts see -17.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 481,147 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 38,424 shares traded or 29.99% up from the average. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) has declined 4.10% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $494.47 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. for 418,000 shares. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 51,201 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 39,370 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,171 shares.

More notable recent MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where to Find Small Cap Value Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of ATBancorp – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.59 per share. MOFG’s profit will be $13.46 million for 9.18 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold American Campus Communities, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 1,692 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 56,925 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 0.01% or 64,200 shares. Research Glob Investors holds 0.07% or 4.63 million shares. 27,183 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stonebridge Advsr Limited reported 213 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests L P invested in 720 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Honeywell Inc invested 0.78% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Denali Limited Liability Company holds 30,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company accumulated 188,639 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.03% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 234,057 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 40,600 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 7.43 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus Communities has $5300 highest and $5200 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 9.53% above currents $47.93 stock price. American Campus Communities had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5200 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Argus Research upgraded the shares of ACC in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did American Campus Communities’s (NYSE:ACC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Apartment REITs to Buy Right Now Read Full Article – Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Rental REITs to Buy Regardless of a Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Campus Communities Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.59 billion. The firm is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. It has a 79.88 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 102,500 beds.