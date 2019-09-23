Analysts See $0.46 EPS for American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC); 1 Bullish Analysts Covering LendingClub (LC)

Among 2 analysts covering LendingClub (NYSE:LC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LendingClub has $1700 highest and $500 lowest target. $11’s average target is -23.66% below currents $14.41 stock price. LendingClub had 3 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 8 by Wedbush. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. See LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23.7500 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $3.7500 New Target: $5.0000 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. ACC’s profit would be $63.20M giving it 25.62 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, American Campus Communities, Inc.’s analysts see -17.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 1.83M shares traded or 175.13% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

More notable recent LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LendingClub names ex-Alibaba exec to board – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are P2P Loans a Viable Investment for Your Portfolio? – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LendingClub Corp (LC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 438,071 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 12/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB REPORTS BAHMAN KOOHESTANI AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFIC; 25/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP – “INTENDS TO OPPOSE CLAIMS AND WORK TOWARDS AN EARLY RESOLUTION OF MATTER IN FEDERAL COURT”; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub’s quarterly loss widens on litigation expenses; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 28/03/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP LC.N – SUSAN ATHEY HAS JOINED AS MEMBER OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Intends to Oppose the Claims and Work Towards an Early Resolution of the Matter in Federal Court; 16/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP – 424B3; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by LendingClub Corporation (LC); 03/05/2018 – LendingClub Investors: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LendingClub Corporation – LC; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Responds to FTC Complaint

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold LendingClub Corporation shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 217.21 million shares or 37.21% less from 345.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited owns 152,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 216 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 13.97 million shares. Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Com holds 275,000 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Incorporated has 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 79,691 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P accumulated 187,791 shares. Foundation Lc invested in 44.41% or 10.13M shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability reported 209,145 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd invested 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.81M shares. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35.79 million shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Allen Inv Mgmt Limited reported 167,140 shares. 15,417 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The firm is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. It has a 78.57 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 102,500 beds.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did American Campus Communities’s (NYSE:ACC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Apartment REITs to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Campus Communities Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) ROE Of 3.4%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold American Campus Communities, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,952 were reported by Cambridge Inv Rech. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. 34,450 were accumulated by Ubs Oconnor Limited Co. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 13,560 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.03% or 20.11M shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc holds 4,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division invested 0.09% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 492,972 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 35,100 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 26,533 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 28,696 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 61,676 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc owns 1.95M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 156,691 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus Communities has $5300 highest and $5200 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 11.37% above currents $47.14 stock price. American Campus Communities had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 31. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5200 target in Thursday, July 11 report.