Analysts See $0.46 EPS for Alliant Energy (LNT); Ventas Has 1.12 Sentiment

Analysts expect Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.98% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. LNT’s profit would be $109.20M giving it 27.09 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Alliant Energy Corporation’s analysts see -13.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 632,926 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Ventas Inc (VTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 255 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 228 sold and trimmed stock positions in Ventas Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 299.19 million shares, down from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ventas Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 199 Increased: 189 New Position: 66.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc. holds 8.2% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. for 17.54 million shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 3.45 million shares or 5.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 4.23% invested in the company for 1.35 million shares. The New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment Management Llc has invested 3.23% in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists, a Indiana-based fund reported 64,500 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $25.65 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 54.43 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Alliant Energy Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 4.15M shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 11,805 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer & Company has invested 0.07% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Horizon Ser accumulated 11,480 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 198,442 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cetera Limited Com accumulated 9,217 shares or 0.02% of the stock. At National Bank owns 16,958 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Field & Main Financial Bank invested in 1,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 31,850 shares. Asset Mngmt has 15,045 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Financial Architects Inc accumulated 1,384 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 108,549 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 800 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $11.83 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 22.68 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.