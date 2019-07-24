Analysts See $-0.45 EPS for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE); Neophotonics (NPTN) Sellers Decreased By 12.28% Their Shorts

Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) had a decrease of 12.28% in short interest. NPTN’s SI was 4.14M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.28% from 4.71M shares previously. With 532,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)’s short sellers to cover NPTN’s short positions. The SI to Neophotonics Corporation’s float is 11.96%. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 910,687 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.45 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 32,458 shares traded. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has risen 51.67% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.24% the S&P500. Some Historical XENE News: 13/03/2018 – Dr. Ernesto Aycardi Joins Xenon Pharmaceuticals as Chief Medical Officer; 14/05/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update and Overview of XEN1101 and XEN901 Presentations at 14th Eilat Conference; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partn; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Xenon-anesthesia on Patients Undergoing Major Liver-resection (XeLiv); 15/05/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – INITIATED A DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, RANDOMIZED CROSS-OVER PHASE 1B TMS STUDY; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Xenon Presents XEN901 Phase 1 Clinical Update and Supporting Pre-clinical Data at 14th Eilat Conference; 15/05/2018 – Xenon Presents Positive XEN1101 TMS Pharmacodynamic Phase 1 Data at 14th Eilat Conference; 08/05/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 21c

Among 3 analysts covering NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NeoPhotonics had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 20 by FBR Capital. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. M Partners downgraded the shares of NPTN in report on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NeoPhotonics Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 100,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 24,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hamilton Lane Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 1.15% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 344,281 shares. American Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 15,013 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Regions reported 50 shares stake. 123,752 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. California Employees Retirement invested in 25,893 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 80,473 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management accumulated 63,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 430 shares.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $230.51 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company has market cap of $246.91 million. The firm uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency.