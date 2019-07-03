Analysts See $-0.45 EPS for Xencor, Inc. (XNCR); Kroger Co Has 0.96 Sentiment

Kroger Co (KR) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 274 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 286 sold and trimmed positions in Kroger Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 628.01 million shares, down from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kroger Co in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 4 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 63 Reduced: 223 Increased: 202 New Position: 72.

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.09 billion. It also makes and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The firm operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $333.02M for 12.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, March 14. Nomura maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 65.88 P/E ratio. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.