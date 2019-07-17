Analysts See $0.45 EPS for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX); Maltese Capital Management Trimmed By $6.34 Million Its Tfs Finl (TFSL) Stake

Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) to report $0.45 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. SHLX’s profit would be $104.98M giving it 11.68 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s analysts see -4.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $21.03. About 100,774 shares traded. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has declined 11.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLX News: 19/03/2018 – Shell Midstream Completes Integrity Project for Zydeco Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS CASH DISTRIBUTION 34.8C/SHR; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NO MATERIAL IMPACT EXPECTED FROM FERC TAX POLICY REVISION – CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 18C, EST. 18C; 19/04/2018 – Advance Notice of First-Quarter Financial Results for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P; 03/05/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 18c; 09/03/2018 Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Tax Packages Now Available; 26/04/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Declares 4.5% Increase in Quarterly Distribution; 10/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR $1.22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. DECLARES 4.5% BOOST IN QTRLY DIS

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) stake by 41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 396,071 shares as Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL)’s stock rose 2.51%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 570,000 shares with $9.39M value, down from 966,071 last quarter. Tfs Finl Corp now has $5.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 10,028 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 14.32% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. The Company’s crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system to Texas and Louisiana; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline that transports medium sour crude from producers in eastern Garden Bank and Keathley Canyon blocks; and Odyssey pipeline system covering approximately 106-miles, which transports crude oil in the offshore eastern Gulf of Mexico to markets in Louisiana. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in a 367-mile Gulf of Mexico offshore pipeline that transports crude oil to Texas and Louisiana; a 71-mile crude oil pipeline that provides transportation for various oil producers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico; and Endymion pipeline system, an 89-mile crude oil pipeline that offers transportation for various oil producers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Among 2 analysts covering Shell Midstream (NYSE:SHLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Shell Midstream had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Stock Futures Cautiously Higher as Earnings Trickle In – Schaeffers Research” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CNMX: The Little MLP That Could – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 1st Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zydeco Announces Successful Open Season With New Commitments – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40 million for 56.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shareholders Received A Total Return Of 49% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 21% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) stake by 195,000 shares to 570,000 valued at $15.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) stake by 21,500 shares and now owns 145,000 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 881,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Company invested 0.11% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 14,178 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 24,000 shares. Stieven Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 3.43% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Envestnet Asset has 27,328 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co holds 25,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co owns 10,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maltese Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 570,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 37,208 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 186,083 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Victory owns 601,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny holds 12,102 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.