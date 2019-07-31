Analysts See $-0.45 EPS for Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT); Ferroglobe Plc – Ordinary Shares (GSM) SI Decreased By 7.57%

Analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.6 EPS. After having $-0.48 EPS previously, Microbot Medical Inc.’s analysts see -6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 40,332 shares traded. Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) has declined 41.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MBOT News: 21/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Successfully Completes Pre-Clinical Study for its Self-Cleaning Shunt; 29/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Successful Completion of Pre-Clinical Study Performed at Washington University in St. Louis; 05/04/2018 Microbot Medical Announces Appointment of Chief Technology Officer; 02/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Moves to State-of-the-Art Facility to Meet Next Phase of the Company’s Development Efforts; 12/04/2018 – Microbot Medical’s Self-Cleaning Shunt Awarded a Grant by the European Commission; 23/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving a Notification of Granting a Patent Right for its ViRob™ Technology Platform in China; 12/04/2018 – Microbot Medical’s Self-Cleaning Shunt Awarded a Grant by the European Commission; 09/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving Notice of Allowance for a U.S. Patent Covering Its Self-Cleaning Shunt; 15/05/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 30/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Inc. Schedules its Periodical Townhall Meeting for Monday, June 4th at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time

Ferroglobe Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSM) had a decrease of 7.57% in short interest. GSM’s SI was 4.73M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.57% from 5.12M shares previously. With 840,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Ferroglobe Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSM)’s short sellers to cover GSM’s short positions. The SI to Ferroglobe Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 7.45%. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.565. About 188,821 shares traded. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has declined 81.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GSM News: 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE PLC – DECIDED TO REINSTATE DIVIDEND WITH AN INTERIM PAYMENT OF $0.06 PER SHARE WITH A RECORD DATE OF JUNE 8; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE PLC – SILICON-BASED ALLOYS EXPERIENCED A 8.4% INCREASE QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 01/05/2018 – Ferroglobe Confirms Affirmative Determination in Sunset Review of U.S. Antidumping Order on Silicon Metal from China; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 23/04/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FERROGLOBE PLC AS OF APRIL 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – FERROGLOBE HOLDER ADAGE CAPITAL REPORTS 5.2% PASSIVE STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Ferroglobe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Ferroglobe Files Annual Report, SEC Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – Ferroglobe Declares Interim Dividend of 6c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company has market cap of $29.78 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shareholders Are Down 25% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MicroBot receives new patent in Israel covering TipCat – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Microbot Medical Maintains 2019 Milestone Targets Following Recent Court Decision – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microbot Medical files for equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $264.68 million. The firm offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon.