Analysts See $0.45 EPS for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI); Vapotherm (VAPO) SI Increased By 27.54%

Analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. LOGI’s profit would be $76.12 million giving it 22.49 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Logitech International S.A.’s analysts see 40.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.48. About 8,535 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS; 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) had an increase of 27.54% in short interest. VAPO’s SI was 284,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 27.54% from 223,300 shares previously. With 43,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)’s short sellers to cover VAPO’s short positions. The SI to Vapotherm Inc’s float is 3.35%. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 400 shares traded. Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company has market cap of $164.49 million. The firm offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces.

