Analysts See $0.45 EPS for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT); Guess Has 0.7 Sentiment

Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. ILPT’s profit would be $29.30M giving it 11.94 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s analysts see -2.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 8,533 shares traded. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ILPT News: 19/03/2018 INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST CLOSES SYNDICATION OF $750 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Names John C. Popeo as Managing Trustee; 19/04/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Its Initial Div on Common Shrs

Guess Inc (GES) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 60 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 86 sold and reduced their stock positions in Guess Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 53.12 million shares, down from 54.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Guess Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 51 Increased: 38 New Position: 22.

Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. for 483,211 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 303,751 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Scopus Asset Management L.P. has 0.37% invested in the company for 800,000 shares. The New York-based A.R.T. Advisors Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P., a New Jersey-based fund reported 77,917 shares.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 62,744 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (GES) has declined 24.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – GUESS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 30C, EST. 28C; 14/05/2018 – The Coming FIFA World Cup Opening Urges for Fair Guess; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 8.5% AND 9.5%; 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Ch; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees FY19 Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 7% and 8%; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 84c-EPS 95c; 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Chain; 08/03/2018 – Guess Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UP 4.0 PCT TO 4.5 PCT

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 111.6 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 38.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.13 per share. GES’s profit will be $11.81 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.63% negative EPS growth.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was organized under Maryland law in 2017. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion.

