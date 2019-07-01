Analysts See $0.45 EPS for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL); Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Holding By $10.47 Million

Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to report $0.45 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.17% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. GHL’s profit would be $9.48M giving it 7.74 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $-0.58 EPS previously, Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s analysts see -177.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 61,636 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 31.38% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.81% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 14/03/2018 – Adam Troso to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Corporate Advisory for North America; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q Rev $87.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greenhill & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHL); 01/05/2018 – GREENHILL’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SPEAKS ON M&A OUTLOOK AT MILKEN CONF; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill Hires Rothschild Veteran Augustine for Restructuring; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 9.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 44,551 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 407,600 shares with $95.97M value, down from 452,151 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $271.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $265.91. About 1.33M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,703 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). 26,602 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. First Manhattan invested in 279 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Cornerstone reported 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 27,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm New York reported 73,498 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 54,859 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 90,503 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) or 147,400 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 2.67 million shares. 122,624 are held by Boston. 41,290 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Renaissance Tech Lc has 125,900 shares.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $293.67 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It has a 20.69 P/E ratio. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $836,895 activity. 33,369 shares valued at $836,895 were sold by Wyles David on Tuesday, February 5.

Among 17 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Mastercard had 21 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $261 target in Monday, March 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $27400 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 8. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, January 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, February 19.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 13,430 shares to 21,500 valued at $37.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) stake by 639,200 shares and now owns 3.46 million shares. Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) was raised too.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 36.53 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Llc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kdi Capital Partners holds 4.78% or 57,675 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 5,371 shares. Orleans Cap Management La reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 0.02% or 2,127 shares in its portfolio. American Investment holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,292 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.04% or 61,656 shares. Ca invested in 2.14% or 37,890 shares. 1,500 are owned by Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership. 143,165 are owned by Junto Cap Limited Partnership. Moreover, Sky Invest Limited Liability has 2.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atwood Palmer Inc reported 3.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ubs Asset Americas owns 5.00M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 128,543 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lc has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity. 20,269 shares were sold by McLaughlin Edward Grunde, worth $4.04 million on Tuesday, January 22.