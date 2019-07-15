Analysts See $0.45 EPS for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL); FERGUSON PLC ORDINARY SHARES (WOSCF) Sellers Increased By 0.06% Their Shorts

FERGUSON PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WOSCF) had an increase of 0.06% in short interest. WOSCF’s SI was 324,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.06% from 324,400 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1082 days are for FERGUSON PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WOSCF)’s short sellers to cover WOSCF’s short positions. It closed at $71.78 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to report $0.45 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.17% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. GHL’s profit would be $9.48 million giving it 7.97 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $-0.58 EPS previously, Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s analysts see -177.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 206,281 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 31.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.81% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 19/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Final Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 26/03/2018 – Greenhill’s Bok Seeks to Prove Critics Wrong About M&A Boutique; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 15/03/2018 – EX-RBC ENERGY BANKER AKBAR JOINS GREENHILL AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greenhill & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHL); 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – Romitha Mally to Join Greenhill in New York as Managing Director and Head of Consumer Corporate Advisory for North America; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. The company has market cap of $16.81 billion. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to clients in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement , as well as new construction markets. It has a 11.9 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion services.

Another recent and important Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:WOSCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Ferguson plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Us State Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 164 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% or 122,624 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 27,132 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 0.04% or 24,876 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 371,318 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 354,686 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 34,757 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 11,169 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,307 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc reported 0% stake. Kennedy Cap Incorporated holds 204,897 shares. 4,800 are held by Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $836,895 activity. Wyles David had sold 33,369 shares worth $836,895.

More notable recent Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Greenhill Conference Call To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $301.99 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It has a 21.28 P/E ratio. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.