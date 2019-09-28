Analysts See $0.45 EPS for Getty Realty Corp. (GTY); Brookfield Asset Management Cut Its Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holding

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.27% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. GTY’s profit would be $18.50 million giving it 17.81 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Getty Realty Corp.’s analysts see 4.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 98,386 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.68 to $1.74; 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 20,224 shares as Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR)’s stock declined 2.79%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 941,576 shares with $110.91M value, down from 961,800 last quarter. Digital Rlty Tr Inc now has $26.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 1.36M shares traded or 18.30% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Vici Pptys Inc stake by 4.87 million shares to 4.90 million valued at $108.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) stake by 46,500 shares and now owns 126,000 shares. Americold Rlty Tr was raised too.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.68 million for 19.64 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Int Sarl invested in 14,200 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 7,373 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Co reported 5,095 shares stake. Oakbrook Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First Financial In has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.1% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 9,700 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 223,037 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 0.13% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 5,253 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability holds 1,934 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 129,849 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Us Inc invested in 8.07% or 9.30 million shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.77% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First Interstate State Bank invested in 32 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust has $14700 highest and $12200 lowest target. $134.50’s average target is 4.38% above currents $128.85 stock price. Digital Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DLR in report on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight” rating.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion.