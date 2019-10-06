Analysts See $0.45 EPS for Entegris, Inc. (ENTG); SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Covered By 0 Bulls

Analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.17% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. ENTG’s profit would be $60.83M giving it 26.46 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Entegris, Inc.’s analysts see 15.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 511,303 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $7100 highest and $68 lowest target. $69.33's average target is 4.26% above currents $66.5 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 5 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned "Neutral" rating by UBS on Thursday, October 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with "Equal-Weight".

03/10/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $69.0000 Maintain

28/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $71.0000 68.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $73 New Target: $68 Maintain

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding firm for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, firms, and institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.74 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.44 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

