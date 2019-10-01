Analysts See $0.45 EPS for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA); 12 West Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Diana Shipping (DSX) Position

Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 40.63% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. AXTA’s profit would be $104.97 million giving it 16.75 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s analysts see -13.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 1.34M shares traded. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has declined 1.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTA News: 11/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS – THE 2 UNITS OF CO INCURRED THE $2,430 MLN TERM LOANS IN ORDER TO REFINANCE THEIR $1,955 MLN TERM LOAN DUE JUNE 2024; 15/05/2018 – Axalta Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Axalta’s Cromax Refinish Coatings Bring Art to Life at New York Exhibition; 25/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems 1Q Rev $1.17B; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA: SEEING SUCCESS IN PERFORMANCE COATINGS PRICE HIKES; 21/03/2018 – In Canada, driverless cars learn to see in the snow; 02/05/2018 – Axalta Announces New Australian Headquarters in West Sydney; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 07/03/2018 Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Axalta as the Market Leader In Automotive Refinish Coatings with Best-in-Class Products and Superior Customer Value; 25/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth of 9%-10% As-Reported

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) stake by 66.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 290,989 shares as Diana Shipping Inc (DSX)’s stock rose 2.80%. The 12 West Capital Management Lp holds 149,047 shares with $493,000 value, down from 440,036 last quarter. Diana Shipping Inc now has $333.40 million valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 343,965 shares traded or 60.18% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96M for 28.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diana Shipping updates tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Diana Shipping Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DSX) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baltic Dry Index trims summer rally again – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New index to track shipping costs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dry cargo shipping rates fall 5% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. The company has market cap of $7.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. It has a 35.3 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment maker dealership body shops.

More notable recent Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “2 Stocks to Buy Instead of Nokia – Investorplace.com” published on September 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Axalta Supports Business Growth for Customers through Specialized Refinish Training in Argentina – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Axalta to Showcase Latest Protective Coatings Technology at Railway Interchange Fair in Minneapolis – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Acquire Capital Paints – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:AXTA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares has $35 highest and $2700 lowest target. $32’s average target is 6.14% above currents $30.15 stock price. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AXTA in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Seaport Global. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AXTA in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, July 26.