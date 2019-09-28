Analysts See $0.44 EPS for TechnipFMC plc (FTI); Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 41.94% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. FTI’s profit would be $195.20 million giving it 13.74 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, TechnipFMC plc’s analysts see 12.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 6.00M shares traded or 54.58% up from the average. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 17.37% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 03/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: Availability of Registration Statement on Form S-4; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – QTRLY INBOUND ORDERS $3,487.0 MLN VS $1,589.5 MLN; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: Total Voting Rights and Share Capital; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 08/03/2018 – SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC – UNDER AGREEMENT, TECHNIPFMC WILL HAVE PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY FOR DETAILED ENGINEERING AND PROCUREMENT ASPECTS OF WORK; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – QTRLY REVENUE $3,125.2 MLN VS $3,388.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 22, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 21.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 2.07M shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 7.70 million shares with $1.03 billion value, down from 9.77 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 84,500 are owned by Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc. Salem Cap Management Incorporated reported 66,299 shares. Texas-based Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ion Asset Mgmt invested in 10,500 shares. Bainco Invsts has invested 4.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Daiwa Grp accumulated 378,711 shares. 327,739 are owned by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alberta Investment Management Corp owns 1.07 million shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 708,746 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 9.57 million shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 21.81 million shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Zweig holds 174,221 shares. Verity & Verity Lc has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 107,666 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 3.00 million shares to 7.91 million valued at $373.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 4.93M shares and now owns 7.06M shares. Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.57% above currents $137.73 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $16000 target.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold TechnipFMC plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 73,654 shares or 84.92% less from 488,324 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI). 62 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts. Cibc World Mkts Corporation has invested 0.01% in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for gas and oil projects worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.73 billion. It operates in three divisions: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. It currently has negative earnings. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products.

Among 4 analysts covering TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TechnipFMC has $3400 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.63’s average target is 22.54% above currents $24.18 stock price. TechnipFMC had 4 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.