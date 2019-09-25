Analysts See $0.44 EPS for TechnipFMC plc (FTI); Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) SI Increased By 0.61%

Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) had an increase of 0.61% in short interest. CBSH’s SI was 5.21 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.61% from 5.18 million shares previously. With 433,000 avg volume, 12 days are for Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH)’s short sellers to cover CBSH’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 350,793 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal

Analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 41.94% from last quarter's $0.31 EPS. FTI's profit would be $196.38 million giving it 13.65 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, TechnipFMC plc's analysts see 12.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 3.05M shares traded. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 17.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.37% the S&P500.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 16.14 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold Commerce Bancshares, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 4.42% more from 68.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.56% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 45,933 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 8,753 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Co holds 181,964 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset holds 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 88,551 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,101 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 2,877 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 20,325 shares. Shelton owns 6,696 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 110,447 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo accumulated 197,904 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Among 4 analysts covering TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TechnipFMC has $3400 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.63’s average target is 23.30% above currents $24.03 stock price. TechnipFMC had 4 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $29.5000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for gas and oil projects worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.73 billion. It operates in three divisions: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. It currently has negative earnings. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products.