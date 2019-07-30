Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC); Designer Brands Inc. (DSW) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering DSW (NYSE:DSW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. DSW had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Wedbush. Susquehanna maintained the shares of DSW in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DSW in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) rating on Monday, March 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $28 target. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. See Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.22% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. SLRC’s profit would be $18.59 million giving it 11.80 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Solar Capital Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 55,598 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 0.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold Designer Brands Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 144,871 shares. Eagle Boston Mgmt holds 88,974 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 741,580 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc accumulated 589,073 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 46,347 shares in its portfolio. 204,396 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 369,845 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Convergence Prtn holds 0.04% or 9,201 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin stated it has 15,964 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 23,623 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Legal & General Public Limited Co reported 219,669 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW).

It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Sees FY18 Effective Tax Rate of 29%; 20/04/2018 – DJ DSW Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSW); 13/03/2018 – DSW BOARD BOOST QTRLY DIV BY 25% TO $0.25/SHR; 15/03/2018 – DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse Continues International Expansion; 13/03/2018 – DSW Plans to Shut Down EBuys After Buying E-Commerce Website Operator In 2016; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q EPS 15c; 03/04/2018 – DSW NAMES DREW DOMECQ AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – DSW – MAY INCUR ADDITIONAL ONE-TIME EXIT CHARGES RELATED TO EBUYS; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – BOARD APPROVED TO INCREASE ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 25% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – DSW MAY TAKE ADDITIONAL EXIT CHARGES

DSW Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through two divisions, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

Among 3 analysts covering Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Solar Capital Ltd had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Solar Capital Ltd. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,017 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 326,001 shares. 189,742 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability. Signia Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 157,893 shares or 3.99% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 145,285 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 644 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% or 851 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Blair William And Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 31,086 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 13,171 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc reported 0% stake. 66,325 were accumulated by Capital Fincl Advisers Lc. Moreover, Clough Cap Prns Limited Partnership has 1.42% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). New York-based D E Shaw And Company Incorporated has invested 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership owns 498,278 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

