Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Saputo Inc. (SAP); 5 Analysts Covering Range Resources (RRC)

Analysts expect Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.32% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. T_SAP’s profit would be $171.68 million giving it 22.53 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Saputo Inc.’s analysts see 37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 218,137 shares traded. Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 TCS Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide by Gartner; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Total Revenue EUR24.8B to EUR25.3B; 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO 24.8-25.3 BLN EUROS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY VS 24.6-25.1 BLN TO REFLECT CALLIDUS DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to CIOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 24/04/2018 – SAP 1Q Net Pft EUR708M

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Range Resources had 9 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Sell”. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 7 by TD Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Wednesday, February 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $13 target. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. See Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3.75 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $11 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

08/01/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

07/01/2019 Broker: TD Securities Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $19 New Target: $15 Upgrade

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 844,056 shares. 3.86M were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 82,602 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 5,489 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 11,403 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Whittier Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cwm Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Earnest Prtn Ltd has 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 191,821 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 22,541 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 69,228 shares. Carlson Lp has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ws Mgmt Lllp holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2.34 million shares. Investec Asset holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 9.47M shares.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 5.82M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M, worth $97,997. The insider Scucchi Mark bought $100,344. On Friday, March 1 the insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $218,924.

More notable recent Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SAP Names HSBC This Year’s Klaus Tschira Human Resources Innovation Award Winner – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TOTVS: Watch This Brazilian Leader In ERP Software – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why DocuSign Shares Will Eventually Rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.