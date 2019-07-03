Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA); 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC)

Among 2 analysts covering Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Great Canadian Gaming had 2 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSE:GC) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $54 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSE:GC) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. See Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSE:GC) latest ratings:

06/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $54 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. PAA’s profit would be $319.80M giving it 13.98 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s analysts see -36.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 921,686 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 34,698 shares traded. Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSE:GC) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSE:GC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSE:GC) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis â€“ Testing Last Support Level Before Steep Plunge – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Law360.com published: “Petco Picks Former Dole Food GC As Head Legal Officer – Law360” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSE:GC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PG&E General Counsel Appointed CEO as Company Heads Toward Bankruptcy – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Approval of Linzess® Tablets 0.25 mg in Japan for Additional Indication of Chronic Constipation – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. As of March 13, 2017, it had 21 gaming properties, which consist of 13 casinos, including a four Diamond resort hotel in Richmond, British Columbia and a four star hotel in Moncton, New Brunswick; 4 horse racetrack casinos; 3 community gaming centers; and 1 commercial bingo hall. It has a 18.17 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66, Plains All American to move ahead with Red Oak pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Expand and Add New Ft. Laramie Origin, Launches Open Season – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Oil Pipeline Stock Sees Lots of Growth Ahead in the Permian Basin – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 88,345 shares. Starr Int owns 180,000 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 192,373 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Limited Company invested 9.54% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fort Washington Advisors Oh has invested 0.13% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Sei Investments holds 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 45,205 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Rocky Mountain Advisers owns 244 shares. Eagle Asset reported 0.02% stake. Cv Starr Communication holds 311,911 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt holds 1.79% or 499,049 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gradient Investments Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd reported 0.6% stake.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids , natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $17.88 billion. The Company’s Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. It has a 6.98 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity. EMG Investment – LLC sold 8.18M shares worth $188.94 million.