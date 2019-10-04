Analysts See $-0.44 EPS for Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC); SPAREBANK 1 SR BK ASA ORDINARY SHARES (SBRKF) Shorts Decreased By 18.56%

Analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report $-0.44 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.32% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, Otonomy, Inc.’s analysts see 15.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 965 shares traded. Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) has declined 13.94% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical OTIC News: 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 207986 Company: OTONOMY INC; 06/04/2018 – CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE CANADIAN RIGHTS TO U.S. FDA-APPROVED A-101 40% TOPICAL SOLUTION FROM ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS; 09/05/2018 – OTONOMY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.37; 09/05/2018 – OTONOMY 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 08/03/2018 – Otonomy 4Q Loss/Shr 62c; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Investor Buys New 1.3% Position in Otonomy; 06/04/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics Partners with Cipher Pharmaceuticals to seek regulatory approval and commercialize A-101 40% topical solution for the treatment of raised seborrheic keratoses in Canada; 08/03/2018 – OTONOMY 4Q LOSS/SHR 62C, EST. LOSS/SHR 60C; 05/03/2018 Otonomy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC – A-101 45% WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED THROUGH VISIT 13

SPAREBANK 1 SR BK ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) had a decrease of 18.56% in short interest. SBRKF’s SI was 333,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 18.56% from 409,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3335 days are for SPAREBANK 1 SR BK ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SBRKF)’s short sellers to cover SBRKF’s short positions. It closed at $10.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products for personal and corporate clients in Southern and Western Norway. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers its services and products in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s activities also include proprietary and customer trading in interest rate instruments, and foreign exchange; facilitates debt and equity funding; and provides administrative securities services.

Another recent and important SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Gjensidige Forsikring: Premium-Quality Name With Unique Customer Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2016.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.11 million. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It currently has negative earnings. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmer's ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 1 investors sold Otonomy, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 14.61 million shares or 2.01% less from 14.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

