Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Olin (OLN); Health Insurance Innovations – Class A Commo (HIIQ) Sellers Decreased By 4.07% Their Shorts

Health Insurance Innovations Inc – Class A Commo (NASDAQ:HIIQ) had a decrease of 4.07% in short interest. HIIQ’s SI was 7.65M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4.07% from 7.97 million shares previously. With 837,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Health Insurance Innovations Inc – Class A Commo (NASDAQ:HIIQ)’s short sellers to cover HIIQ’s short positions. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 153,432 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15

Analysts expect Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report $0.44 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 41.33% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. OLN’s profit would be $72.28 million giving it 10.07 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Olin Corporation’s analysts see -4,500.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 2.08 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Olin Corporation shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Moreover, Thb Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 28,937 shares. 101 are held by Hanson Mcclain. 498,180 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Voya Invest Management Limited Com owns 70,503 shares. First Tru Lp reported 385,111 shares. Ameritas Investment reported 48,248 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 1 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,478 shares. California-based Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 24,497 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 66,808 shares. 317,603 are held by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 138,183 shares. Mackenzie Finance has 28,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 50.51% above currents $17.72 stock price. Olin had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Alembic given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. Nomura upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $25 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 10.92 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Shipp Earl L bought $4,479. Shares for $165,678 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald. The insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490. VERMILLION TERESA M bought $4,077 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Friday, August 9. Alderman Heidi S had bought 2,000 shares worth $33,374. On Monday, August 12 the insider Smith Vince J bought $85,000.

