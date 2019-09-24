Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI); 1 Analysts Are Bullish OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Last Week

Analysts expect Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 29.41% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. MLI’s profit would be $24.93 million giving it 16.43 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Mueller Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -24.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 148,305 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services well-known provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company has market cap of $8.99 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It has a 22.23 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OGE Energy Corp. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd reported 0.22% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Centurylink Invest Management Commerce accumulated 28,491 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division accumulated 20,099 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 600 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc has 0.14% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Northern Corporation invested in 0.02% or 2.11 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 5,459 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 589,766 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 255,280 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.12% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 14,039 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 124,275 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold Mueller Industries, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 51.25 million shares or 0.50% less from 51.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Cap holds 0.02% or 9,711 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.03% stake. Bridges Invest Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 206,703 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 22,740 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division has 16,604 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 9,231 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 19,274 shares. Pnc Gru has 70,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,147 are owned by Campbell & Co Adviser Limited Liability Co. Creative Planning holds 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) or 7,862 shares. 137,150 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Communication Na has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,800 shares.

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The Company’s Piping Systems segment makes copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and components for use in water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as for drainage, waste, and vent systems. It has a 18.07 P/E ratio. It also makes steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products.